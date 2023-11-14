BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
Jazz launches VoLTE roaming services for customers travelling to US

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

ISLAMABAD: Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator has launched Voice over LTE (VoLTE) roaming services in collaboration with AT&T to provide seamless connectivity to customers traveling to the US.

The initiative also ensures superior voice quality and faster call setup times for Jazz customers while roaming in the United States.

Jazz is the first operator in Pakistan to offer VoLTE roaming services for the US. This initiative is particularly significant as AT&T no longer offers 2G and 3G services on their network, making VoLTE the only available option for voice and SMS services for Jazz customers connected to AT&T USA.

While commenting on this pioneering initiative, Khalid Shehzad, chief technology officer Jazz, said, “At Jazz, our unwavering commitment to enhancing the customer experience drives us to continually innovate.

As pioneers in introducing VoLTE technology in Pakistan, we now extend our expertise beyond borders. We take immense pride in launching Pakistan’s 1st VoLTE roaming in partnership with AT&T (USA), ensuring that the customer journey transcends geographical boundaries. Our dedication to provide crystal-clear HD calling guarantees that our customers can connect seamlessly while travelling, no matter where their journey takes them.”

Asif Aziz, chief business office Jazz, said, “We are thrilled to partner with AT&T (USA) to pioneer VoLTE roaming services for customers travelling to the US. This major milestone reflects our customer obsession which drives Jazz to be always on the lookout for cutting-edge solutions to facilitate Pakistanis in newer ways.

We hope the partnership goes a long way and serves as a fresh benchmark for customer-focused services in the industry.”

Jazz became the first operator to successfully launch VoLTE in 2019 with partners Huawei and Nokia, before making it available across its network in 2021.

VoLTE carries voice calls over a 4G LTE data network instead of previously used circuit-switched 2G or 3G networks, therefore allowing voice to become just another app that rides on an LTE data network.

