World

British environment minister Coffey resigns in reshuffle

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:30pm
Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: British environment secretary Therese Coffey resigned on Monday as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled his top team of ministers.

“I consider it is now the right time to step back from government,” Coffey said in a letter to Sunak which was published by his office.

Coffey has held several ministerial jobs including health minister and work and pensions minister, and also served as deputy prime minister under Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss.

In a letter responding to Coffey, Sunak thanked her for “dedicated service”.

“You have driven work across government to support the rural economy and taken measures to protect food production here at home,” Sunak said.

