BAFL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
BIPL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
CNERGY 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
DGKC 65.55 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.55%)
FABL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
FFL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
GGL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
HBL 97.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.14%)
HUBC 118.68 Increased By ▲ 5.68 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
MLCF 38.08 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.37%)
OGDC 103.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.24%)
PAEL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.57%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.70 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.12%)
PRL 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.38%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.56%)
TPLP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 78.27 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.55%)
UNITY 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.37%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.02%)
BR100 5,745 Increased By 97 (1.72%)
BR30 20,123 Increased By 339.9 (1.72%)
KSE100 56,311 Increased By 920 (1.66%)
KSE30 18,894 Increased By 327.8 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close flat ahead of US data

AFP Published November 13, 2023 Updated November 13, 2023 11:51am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks trimmed gains and ended flat on Monday as investors awaited key US economic data due to be released this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.05 percent, or 17.00 points, to close at 32,585.11, while the broader Topix index was flat, slipping 0.10 points, to 2,336.62.

“The sharp rebound of the three major US indexes and the weakening of the yen provided some relief, leading to buying in a wide range of stocks” in Tokyo, Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

“But the market was subsequently weighed down by soft US futures and profit-taking.”

Traders also eyed US inflation and retail sales data due to be announced respectively on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Japan’s Nikkei slips on earnings drag, hawkish Fed

The dollar traded at 151.77 yen, against 151.57 yen in New York on Friday.

In Tokyo trading, cosmetic giant Shiseido tanked 14.32 percent to 4,185 yen after it revised down its annual profit forecasts due partly to a boycott of its products in China over the release of treated wastewater from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant.

Sony Group dropped 2.42 percent to 12,655 yen while Nissan plunged 3.85 percent to 583.8 yen.

SoftBank Group fell 0.48 percent to 5,762 yen.

Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close flat ahead of US data

Largest Gaza hospital ‘not functioning’ amid Israeli assault

Open-market: rupee sees decline against US dollar

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Projects: Centre facing resistance from provinces

China, Pakistan navies hold drills days after Russia’s historic Andaman exercise

Voyage Freight raises $1mn in pre-seed funding

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on state of economy

All set to hand over PSM to MoI&P

Hiring of legal advisors: Matter of ‘nepotism’ sent to FBR chairman

Arshad Shah sworn in as caretaker KP CM

Read more stories