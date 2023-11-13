Dacoits kill cop, abduct two others

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Dacoits in taluka Kandiaro of Naushahro Feroze district in Sindh shot dead a policeman besides kidnapping two others, on Sunday.

According to the police, dacoits attacked a police checkpoint, and took away two cops with them to katcha area.

The Force informed that when other personnel manning the checkpoint chased them, they opened fire at them, resulting in the martyrdom of one of the policemen, identified as Jabar Rajput, and injury to another named Sudheer Larak. The dacoits also snatched weapons from the police personnel.

When contacted DSP Habibur Rehman Lashari, he said that dacoits had taken away with them a buffalo from Mahesar village near the checkpoint.