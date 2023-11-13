BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-13

Dacoits kill cop, abduct two others

INP Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Dacoits in taluka Kandiaro of Naushahro Feroze district in Sindh shot dead a policeman besides kidnapping two others, on Sunday.

According to the police, dacoits attacked a police checkpoint, and took away two cops with them to katcha area.

The Force informed that when other personnel manning the checkpoint chased them, they opened fire at them, resulting in the martyrdom of one of the policemen, identified as Jabar Rajput, and injury to another named Sudheer Larak. The dacoits also snatched weapons from the police personnel.

When contacted DSP Habibur Rehman Lashari, he said that dacoits had taken away with them a buffalo from Mahesar village near the checkpoint.

police dacoits

Comments

1000 characters

Dacoits kill cop, abduct two others

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on state of economy

All set to hand over PSM to MoI&P

Hiring of legal advisors: Matter of ‘nepotism’ sent to FBR chairman

Arshad Shah sworn in as caretaker KP CM

President should represent all political parties: Solangi

Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit: ‘Brutal massacre can’t be accepted as self-defence’

Evacuation of foreigners from KP continues

FBR seizes 16m cigarette sticks in 429 raids

Sea Guardians-3 strengthens Sino-Pak naval ties: experts

Death toll in Gaza rises to 11,180

Read more stories