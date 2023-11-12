BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
England’s poor World Cup doesn’t mean ‘huge clear-out,’ says skipper Buttler

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2023 10:35am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

England’s One-Day International setup will not undergo a major overhaul despite a dismal World Cup campaign, captain Jos Buttler said after his side’s consolation victory over Pakistan on Saturday.

Their title defence long over after suffering six defeats in their first seven matches, England finished the campaign in India with a comprehensive 93-run win over the 1992 champions at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

With the win, they climbed to seventh place in the points table and secured a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. “It’s not going to be a drastic change of playing style, like 2015. We know where we need to go,” Buttler said.

“That doesn’t mean a huge clear-out, it’s just pushing on from here.”

Winners of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last year, England hold both the global white-ball trophies but failed to impress in the subcontinent.

However, their white-ball coach, Matthew Mott, insisted he remains the right man to lead England. When asked if he expected to keep his job, Mott told reporters: “Absolutely, I do.

We’ve had a poor tournament, but we’ve got a lot to look forward to.

I haven’t even spoken about it, but yes, I’m pretty confident.

“It hasn’t been a great tournament for everyone but there’s plenty of teams which are going to go from here very disappointed with their performance as well. There’s only one team that can win it. I’m comfortable in my skin.”

England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup with thumping win

The Australian also backed Buttler to continue the captaincy.

White-ball stalwart Buttler has not managed a single half-century in nine games.

“I think he’s got a great future. You judge leadership in times that are tough, and he’s continually tried to motivate the boys,” Mott said. “He’s clearly disappointed with his own contribution, but none of that has affected the way he’s led the team.

“I’ve been really impressed by the way he’s kept the team together. He’s a player who is immensely talented and will bounce back.”

