Sheikh Rashid granted bail till 25th

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, granted bail to Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid till November 25 in a case registered against him in the connection with May 9 violence.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra while hearing the case granted bail to AML chief in a case registered at Kohsar police station against him against the surety bonds of Rs5,000.

The former interior minister appeared before the court along with his lawyers, Sardar Razaq and Sardar Shahbaz.

Rashid’s counsel told the court that his client was included in the supplementary challan. Police have taken his client’s vehicles into their custody, he said. The court after hearing arguments granted bail to the AML chief till November 25.

