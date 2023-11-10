New Zealand PM Hipkins says current caretaker government arrangements to continue

SYDNEY: New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Friday he has reached an agreement with incoming prime minister Christopher Luxon to extend the current caretaker government arrangements until a new administration is formed.

“This solution to a constitutional quirk has been amicably agreed and we continue to consult closely with the incoming government on all key decisions,” Hipkins said in a statement.

Luxon’s centre-right National Party will need the support of both the ACT New Zealand and NZ First parties to form a government and had been in discussions with both parties since the Oct. 14 election.