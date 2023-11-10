BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.87%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.08%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.7%)
FABL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.72%)
FCCL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.59%)
FFL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
GGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 96.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 112.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.37%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.2%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.63%)
OGDC 103.63 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.21%)
PAEL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.27%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.08%)
PIOC 114.02 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.11%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.55%)
PRL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.7%)
SSGC 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 73.07 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.43%)
UNITY 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,628 Increased By 105.2 (1.91%)
BR30 19,664 Increased By 471.9 (2.46%)
KSE100 55,214 Increased By 952.3 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,534 Increased By 351.7 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Zealand PM Hipkins says current caretaker government arrangements to continue

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 10:23am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SYDNEY: New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Friday he has reached an agreement with incoming prime minister Christopher Luxon to extend the current caretaker government arrangements until a new administration is formed.

“This solution to a constitutional quirk has been amicably agreed and we continue to consult closely with the incoming government on all key decisions,” Hipkins said in a statement.

New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit China at end of June

Luxon’s centre-right National Party will need the support of both the ACT New Zealand and NZ First parties to form a government and had been in discussions with both parties since the Oct. 14 election.

Chris Hipkins

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand PM Hipkins says current caretaker government arrangements to continue

Bullish momentum persists at PSX: KSE-100 crosses 55,000 level

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories