BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU lawmakers urge ban on Russian LNG

AFP Published 09 Nov, 2023 07:26pm

BRUSSELS: EU lawmakers on Thursday urged the bloc to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas and to shut loopholes in existing sanctions that help Moscow fund its war on Ukraine.

The European Union has imposed 11 rounds of unprecedented sanctions on Russia since the Kremlin launched its all-out invasion in February 2022.

Brussels is currently formulating proposals for a fresh package of sanctions, expected to include a ban on Russian diamonds, that diplomats say should be discussed by member states next week.

Several of the more hawkish EU member states in eastern Europe have also called for a ban on LNG in the next sanctions package.

Japan says sanctions on Russia will affect LNG project

But there seems to be little appetite across the bloc to impose a ban that could further roil Europe’s fragile gas markets and push up prices.

In a non-binding resolution, the European Parliament urged the EU to forbid imports of liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas that have helped swell the Kremlin’s coffers.

“The European Union still remains one of Russia’s largest fossil fuel clients, due to continued imports of pipeline gas and LNG, as well as various exceptions to the ban on importing crude oil and oil products,” a statement said.

The EU has imposed broad embargoes on most Russian oil and gas coming into the bloc.

But campaign group Global Witness said in August the value Russian LNG imports had soared by 40 percent since the invasion, standing at 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion) for the first seven months of 2023.

Lawmakers also called on the G7 – of which the EU is a part – to “substantially lower” a price cap on Russian oil sales that was supposed to push down the Kremlin’s profits.

LNG Ukraine RLNG global LNG price RUssia Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war Russian LNG

Comments

1000 characters

EU lawmakers urge ban on Russian LNG

New gas sale prices notified by Ogra

President urges nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Iran rejects G7 calls to stop supporting Hamas

Indian shares drop as IT, financials rally peters out

First half of 2023: Emirates Group posts record $2.7bn profit

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, move to brink of World Cup semis

Bangladesh police fire tear gas at protesting garment workers

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Read more stories