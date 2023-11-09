BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
PM says expulsion of Afghans a response to Taliban non-cooperation

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Wednesday that its move to expel hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghans was a response to the unwillingness of the Taliban-led administration to act against militants using Afghanistan to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

“After non-cooperation by the Afghan interim government, Pakistan has decided to take matters into its own hands - and Pakistan’s recent actions are neither unexpected or surprising,” Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar told journalists.

A spokesman for the Taliban administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment. They have previously denied the accusations.

