Al Baraka Bank hosts dinner for bank’s brand ambassador

KARACHI: Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited hosted a dinner at the Peshawar Club on November 03, to celebrate the 18th birthday of their brand ambassador, Hamza Khan, World Junior Squash Champion.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan sent a special video message wishing the young champion. Qamar Zaman and Jansher Khan graced the event as the guests of honor. The event was attended by dignitaries from KP and Al Baraka Pakistan’s customers from the North Region.

On the occasion, Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO of Al Baraka Bank, said, “Our brand ambassador, Hamza Khan, represents the youth of Pakistan. His ambition to raise Pakistan’s stature once again in the mainstream squash world is highly valued by Al Baraka Bank Pakistan. He has today turned 18 years of age. We wish and pray for his great success as he embarks on a new era of professional senior-level tournaments.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023