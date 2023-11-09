‘Use of AI for monitoring saving 2000 litres of fuel each month’

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has said that through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for operational monitoring, they were saving over 2000 litres of fuel each month.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation from the National Institute of Management’s 38th Mid Career Management Course officers during their visit to the LWMC’s head office on Wednesday. He provided the delegation with a detailed briefing on LWMC’s operational workings, challenges and future plans.

He told them that the LWMC has embraced modern digital applications for operational efficiency and explained how digitalisation efforts have resulted in the digitisation of vehicle routes across Lahore’s nine zones. “We have introduced an attendance-based modernised system for its workforce. The enforcement and business development departments at the LWMC were also undergoing digitisation,” he added.

The officers were informed that LWMC was committed to maintaining Lahore’s cleanliness with three shifts of sanitation operations. He said that the LWMC’s cleanliness operations and utilisation of modern machinery set it apart from other waste management companies.

He emphasised that the LWMC was determined to provide the best sanitation facilities to the Lahorites. He underscored that without the support of citizens, the establishment of a scientifically based waste management system is not possible.

On this occasion, LWMC Deputy CEO Fahad Mahmood provided the officers with insights into LWMC’s operational workings, while Shoaib Dar, Head of Monitoring, offered a detailed briefing on the use of Artificial Intelligence within the company.

