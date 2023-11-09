Postmaster General Central Punjab visits FCCI

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Post could provide efficient, reliable and cost-effective courier services to the business community through its network of 12,000 post offices across the country, said Madam Sadia Ijaz, Postmaster General Central Punjab.

She visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) along with her team and discussed matters of mutual interest with President Dr Khurram Tariq. Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Haji Aslam Bhalli were also present during this meeting.

She said that most of the post offices have been digitized while a Korea funded project was under completion for 100 percent digitalization of the post offices. “This project is expected to be completed within a period of one year,” she said and added that Pakistan Post has outreach to the remotest areas of Pakistan where the other courier companies are non-existent.

She said that Pakistan Post intends to establish a post office in Industrial estates developed by FIEDMC. She also requested President FCCI to play its role to upgrade the local GPO as the department was facing acute shortage of funds.

Shahid Iqbal Deputy Post Master General Operation said that income of Pakistan Post is around Rs8bn with a deficit of Rs3bn. He said that the deficit surfaced after the military pension was shifted to the commercial banks.

Dr Khurram Tariq extended full courtesy and assured to help Pakistan Post to get a utility plot in the Industrial Estate provided this department moves a request through department to department.

He said that courier companies have introduced a unique offer to deliver a parcel or gift for a specific event well in time and Pakistan Post should also offer a similar service. Dr Khurram Tariq also assured full cooperation for the repair and renovation of the GPO building.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023