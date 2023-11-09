BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-09

Postmaster General Central Punjab visits FCCI

Press Release Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Post could provide efficient, reliable and cost-effective courier services to the business community through its network of 12,000 post offices across the country, said Madam Sadia Ijaz, Postmaster General Central Punjab.

She visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) along with her team and discussed matters of mutual interest with President Dr Khurram Tariq. Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Haji Aslam Bhalli were also present during this meeting.

She said that most of the post offices have been digitized while a Korea funded project was under completion for 100 percent digitalization of the post offices. “This project is expected to be completed within a period of one year,” she said and added that Pakistan Post has outreach to the remotest areas of Pakistan where the other courier companies are non-existent.

She said that Pakistan Post intends to establish a post office in Industrial estates developed by FIEDMC. She also requested President FCCI to play its role to upgrade the local GPO as the department was facing acute shortage of funds.

Shahid Iqbal Deputy Post Master General Operation said that income of Pakistan Post is around Rs8bn with a deficit of Rs3bn. He said that the deficit surfaced after the military pension was shifted to the commercial banks.

Dr Khurram Tariq extended full courtesy and assured to help Pakistan Post to get a utility plot in the Industrial Estate provided this department moves a request through department to department.

He said that courier companies have introduced a unique offer to deliver a parcel or gift for a specific event well in time and Pakistan Post should also offer a similar service. Dr Khurram Tariq also assured full cooperation for the repair and renovation of the GPO building.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PAKISTAN POST FCCI Madam Sadia Ijaz Shahid Iqbal

Comments

1000 characters

Postmaster General Central Punjab visits FCCI

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Trade snags will be removed, Kenyan HC tells rice exporters

Goods transporters, oil tanker owners: SRB directs 57 cos to add new category to SST profiles

Read more stories