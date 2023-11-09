14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Zafar Mehmood Ch Senior Vice President LCCI

TEXT: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (LCCI) Achievement Recognition Ceremony, we pay tribute to the visionary leaders and outstanding contributors within our business community.

This event serves as a beacon of recognition for those who have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also been instrumental in propelling our nation’s economic growth.

Our sincere appreciation goes to all the high achievers who have invested their passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment in shaping the destiny of their industries and our beloved country. These individuals embody the entrepreneurial spirit that drives progress and prosperity.We are also deeply grateful to the President of Pakistan for graciously hosting this event at the President House, a symbol of his unwavering support for the business community. The President’s patronage underscores the importance of collaboration between the government and the business sector, which is essential for ournation’s development.

The catalog accompanying thisevent provides a glimpse into the inspiringjourneys of our awardees. It is a source ofmotivation for us all, as it showcases whatcan be achieved through determination and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

We extend our warmest welcome toall the participants and hope that you findthis event as inspiring as we do.

