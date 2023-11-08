BAFL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.19%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.9%)
DFML 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
DGKC 61.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.79%)
FABL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FCCL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.45%)
HUBC 107.06 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.87%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.47%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.26%)
MLCF 36.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.63%)
OGDC 101.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.54%)
PIBTL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
PIOC 107.88 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.78%)
PPL 80.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
PRL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.31%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
SSGC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,543 Increased By 73.8 (1.35%)
BR30 19,194 Increased By 211 (1.11%)
KSE100 54,397 Increased By 661 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,231 Increased By 241.3 (1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexican Congress holds second UFO session featuring Peruvian mummies

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 11:04am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s Congress heard from researchers on Tuesday who declared authentic a set of three-fingered Peruvian mummies recently presented as potential evidence of non-human life forms, while declining to certify that the remains were extraterrestrial.

Lawmakers first heard from Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan on Sept. 13 when he presented two specimens in a first-of-its-kind congressional event on UFOs, or FANIs in Spanish.

Maussan said the bodies, believed to have been found near Peru’s ancient Nazca lines, were not related to any life on Earth.

At Tuesday’s session, Maussan was more focused on proving the bodies, which were not on display this time, were not fake, ushering in a string of doctors who all said the bodies were those of real, once-living organisms.

Still, he left room for questions about their origin.

“None of the scientists say [the study results] prove that they are extraterrestrials, but I go further,” he said, suggesting that they could be evidence of non-Earthly life forms.

Anthropologist Roger Zuniga of San Luis Gonzaga National University in Ica Peru said researchers had studied five similar specimens over four years.

“They’re real,” Zuniga told Reuters on the sidelines of the session. “There was absolutely no human intervention in the physical and biological formation of these beings,” he added, saying he didn’t know the origin of the beings.

Zuniga presented a letter signed by 11 researchers from the university declaring the same.

Mexican Congress holds hearing on UFOs featuring purported ‘alien’ bodies

The letter made clear, however, they were not implying the bodies were “extraterrestrial”.

Maussan’s first presentation was criticized by many experts who dismissed it as a stunt long debunked by the scientific community, pointing to studies on similar remains that concluded the specimens were modified using animal and human bones.

When asked about those studies, Zuniga said the specimens were probably fake.

The bodies that he and the other university researchers looked at, however, were real, he said.

Congressman Sergio Gutierrez, from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s ruling Morena party, called for a reform to Mexico’s law to make all information about UFOs public.

Tuesday’s session, at times, dipped into a more extreme explanation.

Argentine surgeon Celestino Adolfo Piotto said he believed, after reviewing test results and images of the bodies, they were an evolved version of today’s human beings, calling them “our descendants”.

In a more colorful moment, Mexican rapper Claudio Yarto, said he had personally seen UFOs before ending his speech with a rhyme, sparking applause from the crowd.

UFO Mexico’s Congress UFO session

Comments

1000 characters

Mexican Congress holds second UFO session featuring Peruvian mummies

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

Country attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

MoF to remain open on Iqbal Day for IMF talks

CEC briefs PM about preparations

Nod from IR Commissioner not needed: Tax returns can be revised within 60 days: FBR

Oil, gas: 70pc area remains unexplored

Less than Rs32,000 gross salary: Fed govt employees allowed special allowance

Glass ware/porcelain ware: Customs’ values on imports from seven countries issued

Read more stories