Funeral prayers of Lt Col Hassan Haider offered

ISLAMABAD: The funeral prayers of Lt Col Muhammad Hassan Haider offered on Tuesday at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army officer and three soldiers were martyred while conducting an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Tirah Valley a day before. The martyrs were laid to rest with full military honour.

The burial service was attended by interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Defence minister, CJCSC, COAS, and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens, and relatives of the martyr.

“Funeral prayers of Naik Khushdil Khan (age 31 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Naik Rafique Khan (age 27 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (age 33 years, resident of District Murree) were also offered at their respective hometowns.”

The military’s media wing added that the armed forces of the country stand resolute and committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.

