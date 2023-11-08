Pakistan sends 2nd consignment of relief goods to Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday sent the second consignment of relief goods to the people of occupied Gaza, as caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani underlined the urgency of bringing an immediate end to Israeli aggression and lifting of the siege of Gaza.

A special flight carrying the second consignment of relief goods from Pakistan for the people of occupied Gaza was seen off by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Minister for Human Rights Khalil George.

Palestinian Ambassador in Islamabad Ahmad Jawad Rabei and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the NDMA were also present during the send-off ceremony at Islamabad International Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters and condemned Israel’s brutal, disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force against civilians, including women and children, currently besieged in Gaza.

The foreign minister underlined the urgency of bringing an immediate end to Israeli aggression and lifting of the siege of Gaza. He called for upholding the principles of justice and humanity and facilitation of the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

The second consignment consists of 89.6 tons, which includes 40 tons of food packs and three tons of food bags from the government of Pakistan, 10.8 tons of medicines, 26 tons of hygiene and children’s kits with the support of NGOs in Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan has sent 1,000 tents, 4,000 blankets, and three tons of medicines to help the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters. The first consignment was sent on 19th October 2023.

