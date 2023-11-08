BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-08

PCJCCI highlights importance of maritime stability, regional peace for blue economy

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: Moazzam Ghurki, President Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) said that maritime stability and regional peace is essential for the blue economy prosper during a think tank session held at PCJCCI Secretariat.

President PCJCCI said that our future depends upon global peace rather than confrontation, Pakistan is taking effective steps on blue economy for improved livelihoods while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem.

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan is heading towards a sustainable blue economy by giving importance to food security related to oceans. He further said for blue economy to thrive, the world needs to bring an end to irresponsible exploitation of oceans. Pakistan is becoming a geo-economic hub with the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President (PCJCCI) shared his views by saying that Pakistan provides the shortest route for the Central Asian States and China to import and export their goods through Gwadar.

Pakistan’s Indus Delta region offers huge oil and gas reserves. He said that a joint expedition to explore hydrocarbon resources was conducted by Pakistan Navy’s Hydrographical Department and China Geological Survey in 2019 and the survey revealed “highly promising” picture of Pakistan’s exclusive economic zones with presence of huge reservoirs of oil and gas in the Indus Delta region. He added that third survey is expected this year, which is likely to pave the way for drilling and subsequent extraction of the hydrocarbons.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI said that seas have gained renewed focus owing to being huge reservoirs of food, minerals and hydrocarbons. Pakistan coastal areas are incredibly rich in biodiversity and productivity. Our continental shelf has enormous reservoirs of magnesium, cobalt and nickel while it also contains tremendous amounts of gas hydrates.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said while highlighting the importance of CPEC, that CPEC being the pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative has all the markers of being a stimulant for regional economic transformation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCJCCI Gwadar Moazzam Ghurki Fang Yulong

Comments

1000 characters

PCJCCI highlights importance of maritime stability, regional peace for blue economy

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

Country attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

MoF to remain open on Iqbal Day for IMF talks

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

CEC briefs PM about preparations

PML-N forges alliance with MQM for polls

Nod from IR Commissioner not needed: Tax returns can be revised within 60 days: FBR

Glass ware/porcelain ware: Customs’ values on imports from seven countries issued

Less than Rs32,000 gross salary: Fed govt employees allowed special allowance

Oil, gas: 70pc area remains unexplored

Read more stories