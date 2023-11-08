Pakistan & Republic of Korea: 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations commemorated

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Republic of Korea commemorated the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Minister of Republic of the Korea Park Jin exchanged messages of felicitation through diplomatic channels, Foreign Office said in a statement.

“The relationship between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea is marked by characteristic warmth and candour and features mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields,” it added.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jilani and Foreign Minister Park reviewed the rich history of Pakistan-ROK relations, socio-cultural ties, development and economic cooperation and the contribution of respective diasporas, which act as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

“Underscoring the strong potential for future collaboration, the foreign ministers pledged to intensify cooperation in all fields, including political, economic, cultural and people-to-people contacts,” it added.

