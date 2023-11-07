BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexico rules out severing ties with Israel over Gaza, calls for peace

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 10:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's leftist president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday ruled out breaking diplomatic relations with Israel over the conflict in Gaza, urging political leaders to work for a peaceful solution to the dispute.

Lopez Obrador has staked out a more moderate position than some other Latin American leftists, with Colombia, Chile and Honduras recalling their ambassadors to Israel over its strikes on Gaza. Bolivia broke off diplomatic ties altogether.

Asked for his view on the latest developments in Gaza at a regular press conference, Lopez Obrador reiterated that Mexico wanted to remain neutral, and called for more international efforts to put an end to the violence in the region.

Hundreds dead as Israel responds with airstrikes to Hamas shock attack

"We - and I want to be very clear when I say this - are not going to break relations with Israel, or take a position beyond calling for peace," Lopez Obrador said.

"Everything that is happening is very sad, very painful, very inhumane," he added. "Irrationality is what is predominating. Of course I am for peace and for a ceasefire."

Mexico's government condemned the attacks by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, but has also urged Israel to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza and is pressing for a two-state solution.

Mexican diplomat Alicia Buenrostro, speaking last week at a U.N. emergency special session on Gaza, called for Israel to end the occupation of Palestinian territories.

Israel Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Mexico Gaza Hamas Israel and Hamas

Comments

1000 characters

Mexico rules out severing ties with Israel over Gaza, calls for peace

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

Israel readies for Gaza City push as UN decries month of ‘carnage’

Maxwell’s epic double century leads Australia to stunning win over Afghanistan

Oil prices at 2-1/2 month lows as China data offset supply cuts

Punjab govt declares four-day holiday as smog wave worsens

After hitting record high, profit-taking erases KSE-100 gains

SIFC makes investment pitch in Dubai to highlight Pakistan’s ‘latent potential’

Honda Atlas Cars extends plant shutdown

Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack in DI Khan

PML-N, MQM-P to contest general elections together

Read more stories