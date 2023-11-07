LG by-polls in Sindh: Zardari praises jiyalas for victory

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari expressed his gratitude to the jiyalas for the victory in the municipal by-elections in Sindh.

The heart of Sindh, Karachi has also raised the slogan of “Jiay Bhutto”, Zardari said in a statement on Monday.

“The success of Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad is the answer that the people of Karachi have given to the PPP’s opponents,” he said.

Zardari paid tribute to the party workers for the victory in by-elections. Every worker of the PPP should start the election campaign by becoming ambassadors of Benazir Bhutto, he said.

The sun of February 8 will rise with the news of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s victory, Zardari said. The days of suffering for the people are almost over, the PPP will end their problems, he resolved.

