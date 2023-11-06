Governor for benefiting from China’s technology, experience

KARACHI: Speakers at the launching ceremony of a book on Sino-Pak relations, lauded the Pakistan China friendship, and hoped that the CPEC projects would improve the lives of the local people.

As per details, the launching ceremony of the book “Pakistan - China All-Weather Strategic Partner” of Dr Rashid Jamal was held at a local hotel. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended the book launch while China’s Consul General Yang Yundong presided over the event.

Sindh governor stressed that we should take optimal advantage of technology and experience of China. He said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is deeper than the sea and higher than the Himalayas. The establishment of Pakistan-China Friendship Park a few months ago is also a gift of China to the people of Karachi, he said.

Tessori said that we have capable people in every sector, but the problem is that we do not properly utilise their skills. We have to become a great nation for a fast-track development. He said that we should benefit from China’s technology and experience.

Consul General of China Yang Yundong said that the two countries are close allies of each other. The people of both countries love each other. Dr Rashid Jamal has worked hard to bring the people of both countries closer by writing a good book on Pakistan-China relations. “I congratulate Dr Rashid Jamal for writing this book.”

Author Dr Rashid Jamal said that this book is a gift of 73-years of friendship between the two countries.

Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi said that Balochistan is the most deprived and neglected province of the country in terms of socioeconomic uplift. He urged that the basic civic issues of the people of Balochistan, especially Gwadar should be addressed on priority and they should get the sweet fruits of the CPEC projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023