BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-06

Governor for benefiting from China’s technology, experience

Press Release Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

KARACHI: Speakers at the launching ceremony of a book on Sino-Pak relations, lauded the Pakistan China friendship, and hoped that the CPEC projects would improve the lives of the local people.

As per details, the launching ceremony of the book “Pakistan - China All-Weather Strategic Partner” of Dr Rashid Jamal was held at a local hotel. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended the book launch while China’s Consul General Yang Yundong presided over the event.

Sindh governor stressed that we should take optimal advantage of technology and experience of China. He said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is deeper than the sea and higher than the Himalayas. The establishment of Pakistan-China Friendship Park a few months ago is also a gift of China to the people of Karachi, he said.

Tessori said that we have capable people in every sector, but the problem is that we do not properly utilise their skills. We have to become a great nation for a fast-track development. He said that we should benefit from China’s technology and experience.

Consul General of China Yang Yundong said that the two countries are close allies of each other. The people of both countries love each other. Dr Rashid Jamal has worked hard to bring the people of both countries closer by writing a good book on Pakistan-China relations. “I congratulate Dr Rashid Jamal for writing this book.”

Author Dr Rashid Jamal said that this book is a gift of 73-years of friendship between the two countries.

Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi said that Balochistan is the most deprived and neglected province of the country in terms of socioeconomic uplift. He urged that the basic civic issues of the people of Balochistan, especially Gwadar should be addressed on priority and they should get the sweet fruits of the CPEC projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Governor Sindh CPEC Kamran tessori Pak China relations China technology

Comments

1000 characters

Governor for benefiting from China’s technology, experience

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Refinery sector: SIFC for assessing Sinopec’s interest

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Abbas presses US to secure Gaza ceasefire

Polling stations: ECP mulling deploying private teachers

Fawad sent to police remand for two days

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll

Read more stories