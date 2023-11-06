Fawad sent to police remand for two days

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister and former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday was handed over by a magistrate court to the police on two-day physical remand.

He was produced in the court of Duty Magistrate Abbas Shah with face covered with a cloth and handcuffed after being arrested from his home on Saturday.

An FIR filed by a person, Zaheer, was also reportedly read out by the police in the court. The police told the court that Fawad Chaudhry had taken Rs 5 million from the complainant with a promise to provide job but the job was not given and the money was also not returned. When the citizen demanded that his money should be returned, he was hurled life threat.

Fawad Chaudhry arrested, wife claims

The police requested a five-day remand from the court; however, the court allowed two days remand. Chaudhry said that he is a former federal minister and a lawyer of the Supreme Court and was brought to the court in a humiliating manner.

Judge Abbas Shah accepted Chaudhary request and allowed him to meet his lawyers. He also requested the court that he should be given access to a doctor because he was having lungs problem.

Later, Faisal Chaudhry Advocate filed an application for the release of his brother, on which Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shahzad Gondal sought a report from the police.

Faisal submitted that Fawad Chaudhry is not wanted in any case, yet they have picked him up illegally, so it is requested that the court should issue orders for his release. The court adjourned the hearing while seeking a report from the police.

