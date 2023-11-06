Sri Lanka shares end lower

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by losses in financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.3% at 10,789.87. For the week, however, the index rose 0.94%. Ceylinco Insurance and Hatton National Bank were the top losers on the CSE, falling 3.87% and 2.41%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 16.5 million shares from 21 million shares in the previous session.