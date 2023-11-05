Light plane crashes in remote Australia, three firefighters killed

SYDNEY: A light plane crashed in a remote area of Australia’s Queensland state on Saturday, killing three firefighters who were on board, police said late on Saturday.

Emergency authorities were notified around 2.30p.m. local time (0430 GMT) that the plane had crashed near the outback town of McKinlay, which is roughly 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) north from state capital Brisbane.

Firefighters in Queensland have this week battled to contain bushfires that have killed two people, destroyed dozens of homes and prompted evacuation orders.

“Three people on board were located and confirmed deceased,” police said in a statement, regarding the crash.

“The light plane was contracted by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to undertake fire mapping.” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all Australians’ thoughts were with the family and friends of “the brave firefighters who’ve lost their lives”.

“Today, our hearts go out to them,” Albanese said in Shanghai on Sunday, according to an official transcript.