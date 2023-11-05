EDITORIAL: While Lahore continues to endure an unenviable reputation of being the world’s most polluted city, it took the intervention of Lahore High Court for the provincial and city authorities to spur into action.

Hearing citizens’ petitions regarding perilous levels of air pollution on Wednesday, when the air quality index touched the 430 mark, a figure way above the 50 safe value – conditions are not any better in other central Punjab cities - Justice Shahid Karim ordered the government to immediately impose a smog emergency. Presiding over a meeting, interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made it mandatory for students in all public and private schools to wear masks.

All relevant departments were told to take all possible measures “for reduction and elimination of smog”. Commissioner of Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, whom Justice Karim had admonished for failure to fulfil his responsibilities, also held a meeting to discuss anti-smog measures with administrative officials and representatives of different departments.

Smog has become a regular feature of wintertime Lahore for nearly a decade, which says a lot about the authorities’ lack of willingness to do the needful. Each year they act like something new has happed. It was only after smog started engulfing Lahore and some other areas that the Environment Protection Department (EPD) suddenly awakened to launch a crackdown on pyrolysis plants—burning disused tyres and rubber which emit carcinogenic smoke.

It also claimed to have shut down 1,134 brick kilns for failure to install the required zigzag technology. At Wednesday’s meeting the Commissioner announced several steps to beat back smog. EPD was again told to seal all industrial units violating the rules, with the warning that reopening would only be possible through court orders. District administration has been asked to take strict action against rice stubble burning, and special anti-smog squads consisting of district and highway police tasked to patrol day and night to stop that malpractice.

Kilns operational without transferring to zigzag method of firing bricks are to be sealed. Furthermore, said commissioner Randhawa, all smoke-emitting vehicles would be impounded. And in compliance with court’s order water is to be sprinkled every two hours at all construction projects. Help lines have also been established for citizens to report smog- related complaints.

Important as all these steps are they must not remain a one-off seasonal exercise. As pointed out by an environmental activist Lahore produces the same number of emissions all year round, but in winter months cold air stays in the lower atmosphere making pollutants visible.

This means air pollution is a persistent public health hazard known to exacerbate asthma and cause heart and lung problems. According to some health experts, in a city such as Lahore it also shortens life spans by an average of five years. It is imperative therefore for the authorities in Punjab to recognise the seriousness of the issue and address it on a priority and sustained basis.

