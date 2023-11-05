BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-05

Home minister visits SFDL at KU

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

KARACHI: Caretaker Home Minister Sindh Brig Haris Nawaz (retd) visited the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL), located within the premises of Karachi University.

He appreciated the role of Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) for extending significant support.

Home Minister observed that the forensic science, play a critical role in the criminal investigation and the scientific analysis could be the piece of the puzzle that helps unravel the mystery of what happened.

”SFDL delivering precise, accurate and timely analysis results, supporting towards the delivery of evidence-based justice system,” he appreciated.

Haris Nawaz also stressed upon the importance of collection of evidences from a crime scene, and said that the collection and packaging of evidence effectively was critical in a forensic investigation as this contributes to the successful completion of a case. “Capacity building measures for the police investigators including proper training and necessary equipments are prerequisite for successfully solving a criminal case,” he added.

He further issued directives to IGP Sindh for strengthening the training programs for the police officers regard to the collection, preservation and handling of the evidences from the crime scene, in consultation with the SFDL.

The Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, Professor Khalid Mahmood Iraqi; Project Director/ Incharge SFDL, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Fouzia Tariq, Professor Dr Atta ur Rehman, and others were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KU Brig Haris Nawaz (retd) SFDL

Comments

1000 characters

Home minister visits SFDL at KU

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

Latex rubber threads: new customs’ values on import issued

Tax, FBR reforms: Task force concerned at reliance on indirect taxes

Israel, Hezbollah engage in clashes

Private TV channel’s petition: Pemra chief didn’t have validly delegated authority to approve COC recommendation: SC

Exclusion from FASTER refund system: Salt industry warns FBR of ‘consequences’

Tax against reprocessing, repacking of goods termed ‘wrong’

Court sends Asad Qaiser to jail

Govt yet to finalise merger of ERRA into NDMA

Dar made PML-N election cell chairman

Read more stories