Home minister visits SFDL at KU

KARACHI: Caretaker Home Minister Sindh Brig Haris Nawaz (retd) visited the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL), located within the premises of Karachi University.

He appreciated the role of Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) for extending significant support.

Home Minister observed that the forensic science, play a critical role in the criminal investigation and the scientific analysis could be the piece of the puzzle that helps unravel the mystery of what happened.

”SFDL delivering precise, accurate and timely analysis results, supporting towards the delivery of evidence-based justice system,” he appreciated.

Haris Nawaz also stressed upon the importance of collection of evidences from a crime scene, and said that the collection and packaging of evidence effectively was critical in a forensic investigation as this contributes to the successful completion of a case. “Capacity building measures for the police investigators including proper training and necessary equipments are prerequisite for successfully solving a criminal case,” he added.

He further issued directives to IGP Sindh for strengthening the training programs for the police officers regard to the collection, preservation and handling of the evidences from the crime scene, in consultation with the SFDL.

The Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, Professor Khalid Mahmood Iraqi; Project Director/ Incharge SFDL, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Fouzia Tariq, Professor Dr Atta ur Rehman, and others were present.

