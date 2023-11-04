BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan opt to bowl in crucial World Cup clash with New Zealand

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2023 10:05am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl in their high-stakes World Cup match with New Zealand, who welcomed back fit-again captain Kane Williamson on Saturday.

Pakistan made one change to their side with Hasan Ali coming in for spinner Usama Mir, as they decided to go into the contest with four seamers amid overcast conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

New Zealand are fourth in the standings with eight points after seven games, two points and two spots above 1992 champions Pakistan, with both teams aiming to secure a top-four finish that will take them to the semi-finals.

Zaka Ashraf’s future in PCB to be decided after World Cup: PM Kakar

Williamson made a superb half-century against Bangladesh on his return to the team last month following knee surgery, but was struck on his left thumb while completing a run and sustained a fracture that sidelined him again.

“My personal prep has been slightly limited but nice to be back,” Williamson said.

He comes in for Will Young, while spinner Ish Sodhi replaced seamer Matt Henry, who was ruled out of the tournament after he tore his hamstring in their defeat by South Africa.

Teams:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan opt to bowl in crucial World Cup clash with New Zealand

FBR shares collection data with IMF

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Mianwali training base of PAF

SBP, AMF sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

CDWP approves five projects worth Rs10bn

Elections on Feb 8, says CJP with an air of finality

Tyres, tubes of passenger cars from Japan, China: Customs values on import of over 100 types fixed

Need of NSC for change in shareholding: KES Power: Privatisation Div asked to seek advice

Country to implement ODR to check illegal immigration

Sections 111, 122 of Income Tax Ordinance: FBR cannot issue combined notice to taxpayer: IHC

APTMA sayssupports gas, RLNG pricing reforms

Read more stories