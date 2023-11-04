Two alleged drug peddlers held

KARACHI: The Sindh Excise Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered a large quantity of hashish oil, cannabis derivatives, and drug manufacturing equipment from Karachi's Clifton area.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous elements were manufacturing hashish oil in Clifton.

In response to the information, a team led by Assistant Excise Taxation raided the place located in Clifton and recovered 8 cartridges of liquid hashish weighing 120 grams, 6 bottles of CBD oil weighing 500 grams, and two sophisticated drug manufacturing machines - a Rotary Evaporator and a Diaphragm Vacuum Pump.

The police arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in the drug manufacturing and supply operation.

Later, the seized drugs and manufacturing equipment were handed over to the local police for further legal action. The two arrested accused will be investigated for their links to drug peddling networks supplying narcotics to students in educational institutes, Excise officials said.

