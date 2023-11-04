BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-04

Two alleged drug peddlers held

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: The Sindh Excise Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered a large quantity of hashish oil, cannabis derivatives, and drug manufacturing equipment from Karachi's Clifton area.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous elements were manufacturing hashish oil in Clifton.

In response to the information, a team led by Assistant Excise Taxation raided the place located in Clifton and recovered 8 cartridges of liquid hashish weighing 120 grams, 6 bottles of CBD oil weighing 500 grams, and two sophisticated drug manufacturing machines - a Rotary Evaporator and a Diaphragm Vacuum Pump.

The police arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in the drug manufacturing and supply operation.

Later, the seized drugs and manufacturing equipment were handed over to the local police for further legal action. The two arrested accused will be investigated for their links to drug peddling networks supplying narcotics to students in educational institutes, Excise officials said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi Clifton drug peddlers Sindh Excise Police

Comments

1000 characters

Two alleged drug peddlers held

FBR shares collection data with IMF

SBP, AMF sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

CDWP approves five projects worth Rs10bn

Elections on Feb 8, says CJP with an air of finality

Tyres, tubes of passenger cars from Japan, China: Customs values on import of over 100 types fixed

Need of NSC for change in shareholding: KES Power: Privatisation Div asked to seek advice

Country to implement ODR to check illegal immigration

Sections 111, 122 of Income Tax Ordinance: FBR cannot issue combined notice to taxpayer: IHC

APTMA sayssupports gas, RLNG pricing reforms

Dar highlights criticality of delimitations

Read more stories