Man indicted on charges of defrauding public

LAHORE: A session court on Friday indicted one Roshan Ali Mir on charges of defrauding the public through a fake Facebook account of the Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and summoned the prosecution witnesses on November 08.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against the accused Roshan under the cybercrime law.

A prosecutor told the court that the accused created a fake Facebook ID in the name of the Chief Justice and blackmailed lawyers and several government officers. He also lured women with job offers and extorted thousands of rupees from them, the prosecutor added.

