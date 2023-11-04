Indonesian CG visits KCCI: ‘Need to enhance trade ties with Pakistan’

KARACHI: Consul General of Indonesia Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat has said that although Indonesia-Pakistan trade volume has reached USD 4.5 billion but this represents only 4.4 percent of Pakistan’s overall trade volume with partner countries.

Similarly, he added, Indonesia’s trade volume with Pakistan was also just 0.9 percent, out of its total global trade volume, which means that both countries have to further develop trade and investment cooperation.

Exchanging views during a meeting held at Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Indonesian CG said: “It is not going to be easy. We have to deeply understand the patterns and structure of challenges hindering trade between the two countries.”

The Indonesian CG, who was on his fifth visit to KCCI since his arrival in Pakistan in 2021, stated that KCCI was the only platform which provides a perfect opportunity to interact with real business people of Karachi.

“I congratulate the newly-elected president and hope to see his contribution towards enhanced Indonesia-Pakistan cooperation which started when Pakistan came to existence in 1947 as we, regardless of being so far away, were keen to support our brothers and sisters in Pakistan.”

He said that as Indonesian government was always keen to support business people, hence, the Indonesian Consulate and its embassy in Islamabad remain extensively engaged beyond the call of duty in identifying opportunities and fully facilitating businessmen of both countries.

“Thanks to all the hard work done, this year, Indonesia imported 500,000 metric tons of rice from Pakistan which was secured within a very short time,” he added.

To enhance Indonesia-Pakistan trade ties, he advised the business community of Karachi to participate in trade fairs, meet Indonesian business people and send business delegations so that the Indonesian business community could be acquainted about trade opportunities.

“Keeping in view the expertise, dynamism and skillfulness of Pakistani business community, I am sure once you meet Indonesian counterparts, you’ll be able to convince 80 percent of them to benefit from trade and investment opportunities,” he added while underscoring the need to have cultural relations between the two countries for creation of conducive atmosphere.

He informed that Indonesia Pakistan Youth Forum was opened to provide a vibrant platform for our younger generation who must lead way for creating opportunities. “Indonesia and Pakistan with diverse cultures and huge population are altogether a big market with lots of opportunities.”

President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, while welcoming the Indonesian CG, appreciated the Indonesian Consulate in Karachi for playing the role of a bridge connecting our nations and fostering a spirit of friendship that goes beyond geographical boundaries.

He was of the view that there was a huge potential for enhancing bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Indonesia. Both countries boast vibrant markets, skilled labor forces and good geographical locations.

“By leveraging our strengths, we can create a synergistic partnership that not only boosts economic growth but also paves way for technological exchange and innovation.”

He also invited Indonesian business community to participate in Karachi Chamber’s next My Karachi Exhibition scheduled to organized in mid next year.

Senior Vice President Altaf A Ghaffar, Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Barry, Former Presidents Majyd Aziz and Shamim Ahmed Firpo, President Indonesia Pakistan Business Council Abid Nisar, and KCCI Managing Committee Members attended the meeting.

