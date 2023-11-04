Malir Expressway: Clarification by Sindh Chief Minister’s House

KARACHI: A press release was issued after the visit of caretaker CM Sindh to Malir Expressway. The press release stated that due to some impediments such as KE, Yellow Line and SPD, the work could not commence on the elevated structure as planned at Malir Expressway.

In addition, it is stated that the SPD, despite an NOC from the Ministry of Defence, is not allowing the work, even though the elevated structure is at a safe distance.

However, it is contrary to the facts. The reason behind this press release is to bring the facts to the knowledge of the general public and confirm that there’s no such hurdle from the SPD’s side, rather, the NOC has already been given by the Ministry of Defense/SPD in this regard for commencement of work, the CM House clarified.

