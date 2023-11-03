Fazl vows to resist election theft

KARACHI: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman on Thursday warned against "stealing" of election, saying that "we are fighting the Israeli agent since 2018".

Addressing the Tufan Al-Aqsa rally late evening in the city, he hoped the election 2024 will take place as per schedule, vowing to resist election theft.

Thousands of party workers, religious schools teachers and students attended the Tufan Al-Aqsa and Sindh Peace rally held on Shahrae Qaideen. Fazal without naming Imran Khan - the jailed PTI Chairman and former premier, he criticized him as "Jews agent".

He claimed that election in 2018 was stolen and asserted that he will not let it happen again in 2024. He showed his intentions to guard his party's electoral mandate. "Let's see how our mandate can be stolen," he added.

He also implicated the US in the country's politics, saying that "we would like to tell the US that we don't want to come into power with your support". He said that his party does not have greed for power too.

He said that he wants to see the country militarily and economically independent, adding that "institutions even in Balochistan are not stable. The country is unstable, institutions are weak," he said.

He claimed that his party is "democratic" and warned the government of a resistance of any outside decisions were imposed on it. "We will not accept defeat at any cost," he said and added that his party will progress through the country's politics.

Fazl also expressed his support to the underdog Palestinians in a war imposed by the Jewish state of Israel with an overwhelming assistance by the US and its western allies.

On a video link, Hamas renowned political leader, Ismail Haniyeh thanked the rally participants for their voice in favour of the Palestinians in the continuing war on Gaza by Israel. He said that children and women are helpless in Gaza because of the Jewish war.

"Hamas is an organisation of Mujahideen and looking towards the Ummah to seek help from fighting off the Israelis," he said and cursed those supporting and praising Israel. The Jewish army is not against the Gaza and its people but the entire Muslim Ummah.

