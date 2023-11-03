Wapda chairman visits Warsak Dam

LAHORE: Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) visited Warsak Dam located on River Kabul, 30 km from Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During a briefing, the chairman was informed about the progress achieved so far under the second rehabilitation project which is likely to be completed in early 2026. In addition to the grant by the European Union to the tune of 4.5 million euros, French financial institution AFD is providing 40 million euros, German financial institution KFW 40 million euros and European Investment Bank (EIB) 50 million euros as loan for the project.

The second rehabilitation project will add 50 MW to the existing power generation capacity, enhancing it to 243 MW. Annual energy from Warsak Hydel Power Station will also surge to 1.144 billion units with an addition of 169 million units. Life of the hydel power station will also increase by 30 to 40 years.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman urged upon the project team to accelerate the pace of work for completion of the second rehabilitation project without further delays.

Meanwhile, the Wapda has signed an agreement amounting to Rs 705 million for consultancy services of Naulong Dam Project with a joint venture comprised of two firms - Dolsar of Turkey and Mott Mcdonald of Pakistan.

The consultancy contract relates to review and update the detailed design, prepare procurement documents, and update the safeguard documents of the project. As per the contract, these tasks will be completed in 28 months. The Asian Development Bank is providing financial assistance for consultancy services of Naulong Dam Project.

General Manager (Projects) South Muhammad Masood Ahmed Soomro and International Projects Coordinator of Dolsar Cem Aker signed the agreement on behalf of Wapda and the joint venture respectively.

The ceremony was attended by Member (Water) Wapda Javed Akhtar Latif, Chief Engineer and Project Director Naulong Dam Project Muhammad Yousaf Magsi, Wapda officers and representatives of the consulting firms.

Naulong Dam Project is proposed to be constructed on Mula River in Balochistan, about 30 km from Gandava and 24 km from Jhal Magsi.

The project will have a gross water storage capacity of 242,163 acre feet to irrigate 47000 acres of land. A small hydel power station, with installed generation capacity of 4.4 MW, will also be constructed under the project.

