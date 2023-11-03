BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
DGKC 58.42 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.26%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.97%)
HBL 94.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
HUBC 105.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 107.41 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.8%)
PPL 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PRL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,369 Increased By 81.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,668 Increased By 405.9 (2.22%)
KSE100 52,657 Increased By 314.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 11 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-03

Wapda chairman visits Warsak Dam

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:46am

LAHORE: Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) visited Warsak Dam located on River Kabul, 30 km from Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During a briefing, the chairman was informed about the progress achieved so far under the second rehabilitation project which is likely to be completed in early 2026. In addition to the grant by the European Union to the tune of 4.5 million euros, French financial institution AFD is providing 40 million euros, German financial institution KFW 40 million euros and European Investment Bank (EIB) 50 million euros as loan for the project.

The second rehabilitation project will add 50 MW to the existing power generation capacity, enhancing it to 243 MW. Annual energy from Warsak Hydel Power Station will also surge to 1.144 billion units with an addition of 169 million units. Life of the hydel power station will also increase by 30 to 40 years.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman urged upon the project team to accelerate the pace of work for completion of the second rehabilitation project without further delays.

Meanwhile, the Wapda has signed an agreement amounting to Rs 705 million for consultancy services of Naulong Dam Project with a joint venture comprised of two firms - Dolsar of Turkey and Mott Mcdonald of Pakistan.

The consultancy contract relates to review and update the detailed design, prepare procurement documents, and update the safeguard documents of the project. As per the contract, these tasks will be completed in 28 months. The Asian Development Bank is providing financial assistance for consultancy services of Naulong Dam Project.

General Manager (Projects) South Muhammad Masood Ahmed Soomro and International Projects Coordinator of Dolsar Cem Aker signed the agreement on behalf of Wapda and the joint venture respectively.

The ceremony was attended by Member (Water) Wapda Javed Akhtar Latif, Chief Engineer and Project Director Naulong Dam Project Muhammad Yousaf Magsi, Wapda officers and representatives of the consulting firms.

Naulong Dam Project is proposed to be constructed on Mula River in Balochistan, about 30 km from Gandava and 24 km from Jhal Magsi.

The project will have a gross water storage capacity of 242,163 acre feet to irrigate 47000 acres of land. A small hydel power station, with installed generation capacity of 4.4 MW, will also be constructed under the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP Wapda Chairman Warsak Dam

Comments

1000 characters

Wapda chairman visits Warsak Dam

Non-filers, documentation of economy: FBR shares strategy with Shamshad

World Bank official meets Shamshad

Wheat procurement: ECC directs ministry to submit action plan

Essential commodities: NPMC satisfied with current price trend

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

APTMA assails ‘unprecedented’ gas tariff hike

‘Further sales tax’ and ‘extra sales tax’: conflicting FBR accounts cause a great deal of confusion

Illegal migrants: Blome agrees to Pakistan’s stance in meeting with Dar

Senate extends NAB Ordinance 2023 for 120 days

Power distribution: Nepra hints at approving licence to Bahria Town

Read more stories