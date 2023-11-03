Climate change: Minister for collective revolutionary steps

ISLAMABAD: “Pakistan is one of the most-affected countries by climate change although it has a very small role in causing it.”

This was stated by Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday while delivering a speech at the “Pre COP28: Paris to Dubai” seminar. The minister called for collective revolutionary measures to avoid the damages caused by climate change.

He said that the future of the coming generations must be secured. The minister urged the international community to play its role in the countries badly affected by climate change.

The planet, he added faced the dangers of climate change and the government, or any department alone could not solve this problem.

“We need a strategic vision to tackle the challenge of climate change,” Solangi maintained. The whole society has to realise about the issue of climate change, he said.

Solangi said without bringing about change in society, the dangers of climate change could not be addressed.

Parents, teachers, film, television drama writers, poets, and elders in society must discuss the harms of climate change and there is a need to change the whole cultural system. He also said that the media must play its role in highlighting the issue of climate change.

To combat climate change, everybody will have to actively participate in plantation campaigns as climate change is a threat to human existence.

The minister said that the present generation had a responsibility to take urgent steps to protect the planet from the negative impacts of climate change for the sake of future generations.

“Do we want to be known in human history as the generation that was so selfish and self-centered that we want to deplete and destroy planet earth and leave nothing for our future generations”, he remarked. He said that protecting the planet from the negative effects of climate change was an existential question for humanity.

Stressing the need for the media’s role in creating awareness among the masses over environmental issues, he said that Pakistan Television would establish a special desk for climate change with dedicated staff filing reports on environmental issues. He urged all media houses to come forward and play a proactive role in highlighting environmental issues on their screens and newspapers.

He said that the resolution of disputes between the countries of the world and peaceful coexistence was also vital as wars played havoc with the environment and pushed the entire region into chaos and destruction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023