LAHORE: The Lahore district administration removed 2,026 encroachments in various areas of the city on Wednesday.

As per the details shared by the administration, under the supervision of Chief Officer Iqbal Farid, various city government teams carried out the operation. Besides clearing encroachments, 15 cases of violation of municipal laws were registered while 1165 notices and 684 fines tickets were issued and over Rs 700,000 fines were imposed.

