PTI senator in jail: LHC directs Home dept to provide better class

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Home Department Punjab to provide better class to PTI Senator Ijaz Ch in jail.

The counsel of petitioner Salma Ijaz argued that the husband of his client was an elderly person with a medical history. He said the PTI leader was on judicial remand in multiple cases related to the May 9 riots.

He pleaded that the home department without any valid reason dismissed an application for the provision of better class to the petitioner’s husband. He said the senator was eligible to be granted better class in jail. The lawyer asked the court to order the jail officials to provide the PTI leader all facilities he was entitled to under the law.

A law officer opposed the petition saying the husband of the petitioner could not be provided better class in jail as he faced several cases registered under terrorism charges.

The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, who also faced similar charges, had been provided the same facility in jail on a court direction. The bench after hearing both the sides allowed the petition and directed the home department to provide Senator Ijaz Ch better class in jail.

