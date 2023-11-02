BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
Nov 02, 2023
Pakistan

PHA to host tent pegging competition

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore will host a two-day tent pegging competition at Fortress Stadium on November 4 and 5, according to its spokesperson.

Tent pegging is a game where a person on a horse rides fast and uses a sword or a long stick to hit and pick up a wooden peg as a target.

This event, titled "Chief Minister Tent Pegging Championship," is a part of the ongoing 'Lahore Lahore Aey' festival and is set to feature the participation of over 300 skilled horse riders, representing more than 85 teams from across the country.

During a meeting convened Wednesday to review the preparations for the event, PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said the tent-pegging festival has taken place since the 18th century and presents "our rich rural culture. In the face of modernity, it is paramount to bridge the generational gap and preserve the vibrancy of our heritage," he said.

Wattoo was of the view that the nations that value their culture and remain intact with their norms make progress in the world.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Lahore police, traffic police, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Rescue 1122, and PHA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LWMC PHA Parks and Horticulture Authority Muhammad Tahir Wattoo

