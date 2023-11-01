BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
Nov 01, 2023
Sports

Southee returns as New Zealand bowl against South Africa

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2023 01:53pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PUNE: New Zealand recalled Tim Southee for their World Cup clash against South Africa and the paceman was straight into the field after captain Tom Latham opted to bowl first after winning the toss in Pune on Wednesday.

Southee replaced Lockie Ferguson after his fellow quick suffered an Achilles injury in New Zealand’s agonising five-run defeat by Australia last time out.

Pakistan’s Fakhar has no regrets over missed hundred

South Africa, beaten just once at this World Cup compared to fellow semi-final contenders New Zealand’s two defeats, made just one change with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada replacing spinner Tabraiz Shamsi on a pitch expected to favour the quicks.

New Zealand have won five straight World Cup matches against South Africa since 1999.

Teams

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt/wkt), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wkt), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

