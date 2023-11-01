BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.36%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
DGKC 54.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.28%)
FABL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.85%)
HBL 95.36 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.92%)
HUBC 104.10 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.57%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.17%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
OGDC 100.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
PAEL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.51%)
PIBTL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
PIOC 104.74 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.3%)
PPL 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
PRL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.34%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 51.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.5%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.79%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TRG 72.95 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (4.72%)
UNITY 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,339 Increased By 51.2 (0.97%)
BR30 18,512 Increased By 249.5 (1.37%)
KSE100 52,367 Increased By 447.2 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,921 Increased By 138.9 (0.78%)
London stocks kick start Nov higher on upbeat earnings

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 01:43pm

UK’s FTSE 100 began November on a higher note on upbeat annual forecast from drugmaker GSK and retailer Next Plc, while carmaker Aston Martin’s shares weighed on the index following a forecast cut.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 8:10 GMT.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 moved 0.1% higher, on track for a four-day winning streak. GSK shares rose 1.2% after the drugmaker raised its full-year profit and sales forecasts for the second time this year.

The broader pharma and biotech sector climbed 0.8% on the news.

Shares of Next Plc gained 2.9% after the clothing retailer raised its annual profit outlook for the fourth time in six months.

The retailers index added 1.3%, leading sectoral gains.

Automobiles and parts index fell 1.1% on a 4.8% drop in Aston Martin shares after the luxury carmaker lowered its 2023 volume outlook due to production issues for its new sports car DB12.

UK’s FTSE 100 muted at open, BP tumbles

Top decliner precious metal miners lost 1.3% as gold prices eased ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later in the day.

Meanwhile, data showed British house prices in October were 0.9% higher than in September, lifting the shares of homebuilder stocks by 0.3%.

