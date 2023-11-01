London stocks kick start Nov higher on upbeat earnings

UK’s FTSE 100 began November on a higher note on upbeat annual forecast from drugmaker GSK and retailer Next Plc, while carmaker Aston Martin’s shares weighed on the index following a forecast cut.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 8:10 GMT.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 moved 0.1% higher, on track for a four-day winning streak. GSK shares rose 1.2% after the drugmaker raised its full-year profit and sales forecasts for the second time this year.

The broader pharma and biotech sector climbed 0.8% on the news.

Shares of Next Plc gained 2.9% after the clothing retailer raised its annual profit outlook for the fourth time in six months.

The retailers index added 1.3%, leading sectoral gains.

Automobiles and parts index fell 1.1% on a 4.8% drop in Aston Martin shares after the luxury carmaker lowered its 2023 volume outlook due to production issues for its new sports car DB12.

UK’s FTSE 100 muted at open, BP tumbles

Top decliner precious metal miners lost 1.3% as gold prices eased ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later in the day.

Meanwhile, data showed British house prices in October were 0.9% higher than in September, lifting the shares of homebuilder stocks by 0.3%.