BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By 55.5 (1.06%)
BR30 18,262 Increased By 121.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-01

4th Pak Navy INC 2023 begins

Press Release Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

KARACHI: The 4th PN International Nautical Competition (INC) commenced at Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA) Karachi.

The competition is being held from 31 October 03 November 2023. Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Muhammad Khalid graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

This year, the event will witness highest level of participation wherein teams from Azerbaijan, China, Indonesia, Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkiye and host team from PNA will contest for the coveted trophy.

The competition comprises sailing, swimming, lifesaving skills and seamanship contests which is aimed to preserve the age old professional skills of a sailor and promoting healthy competition amongst the seafarers of various countries. Pakistan Navy has been hosting International Nautical Competition (INC) biennially since 2015. The purpose of the competition is to promote goodwill among friendly countries.

This event also provides a unique opportunity to develop the characteristics of good sportsmanship that builds resilience, perseverance, teamwork, honour, character, kindness and above all respect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PNA 4th Pak Navy INC 2023 INC

Comments

1000 characters

4th Pak Navy INC 2023 begins

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Undocumented immigrants expulsion starts Thursday

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

NAB cases: SC bars ACs from giving final verdicts

Punjab and KPK budgets: Fresh approvals constitute violation of Constitution: PPP

Read more stories