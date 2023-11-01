4th Pak Navy INC 2023 begins

KARACHI: The 4th PN International Nautical Competition (INC) commenced at Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA) Karachi.

The competition is being held from 31 October 03 November 2023. Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Muhammad Khalid graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

This year, the event will witness highest level of participation wherein teams from Azerbaijan, China, Indonesia, Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkiye and host team from PNA will contest for the coveted trophy.

The competition comprises sailing, swimming, lifesaving skills and seamanship contests which is aimed to preserve the age old professional skills of a sailor and promoting healthy competition amongst the seafarers of various countries. Pakistan Navy has been hosting International Nautical Competition (INC) biennially since 2015. The purpose of the competition is to promote goodwill among friendly countries.

This event also provides a unique opportunity to develop the characteristics of good sportsmanship that builds resilience, perseverance, teamwork, honour, character, kindness and above all respect.

