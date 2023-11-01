BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,292 Increased By 59.6 (1.14%)
BR30 18,281 Increased By 140.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 31, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        30-Oct-23      27-Oct-23      26-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104173       0.104296       0.104365       0.104249
Euro                             0.808492       0.804476       0.805097       0.806563
Japanese yen                     0.005089       0.005082       0.005087       0.005087
U.K. pound                       0.924411       0.925251       0.922462       0.924619
U.S. dollar                      0.762369       0.763188       0.763849       0.762635
Algerian dinar                   0.005595       0.005592       0.005587        0.00558
Australian dollar                0.484333       0.484243       0.479544       0.487019
Botswana pula                    0.055729       0.055636       0.055303       0.055596
Brazilian real                   0.152267        0.15426        0.15262       0.152603
Brunei dollar                    0.557084       0.557316       0.556457       0.557767
Canadian dollar                  0.551123        0.55076       0.552513       0.553356
Chilean peso                     0.000821                      0.000828       0.000821
Czech koruna                     0.032892       0.032604       0.032576       0.032668
Danish krone                      0.10832       0.107783       0.107876       0.108062
Indian rupee                     0.009156       0.009167       0.009176       0.009172
Israeli New Shekel               0.188007        0.18701       0.187264       0.187702
Korean won                       0.000564       0.000562       0.000567       0.000567
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46761                        2.4716        2.46847
Malaysian ringgit                0.160263       0.159813       0.159551       0.159681
Mauritian rupee                  0.017062       0.017042       0.017068       0.017061
Mexican peso                     0.042204       0.042223       0.041929       0.041646
New Zealand dollar                0.44347       0.444519       0.441696        0.44679
Norwegian krone                  0.068571       0.068012       0.067912       0.068133
Omani rial                        1.98275                        1.9866        1.98345
Peruvian sol                     0.197922       0.197632       0.197267
Philippine peso                    0.0134       0.013442       0.013438
Polish zloty                     0.181344       0.180564       0.180174        0.18036
Qatari riyal                     0.209442                      0.209849       0.209515
Russian ruble                    0.008176       0.008187       0.008164       0.008187
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.203298                      0.203693       0.203369
Singapore dollar                 0.557084       0.557316       0.556457       0.557767
South African rand               0.040449       0.040414       0.039821       0.039942
Swedish krona                    0.068242       0.068347       0.068192       0.068355
Swiss franc                      0.843049       0.846858       0.850091       0.851345
Thai baht                        0.021153       0.021064       0.021017       0.021108
Trinidadian dollar               0.113163       0.113008       0.113302       0.112741
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207589                      0.207992       0.207661
Uruguayan peso                   0.019082       0.019117       0.019116       0.019121
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

