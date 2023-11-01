WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 31, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104173 0.104296 0.104365 0.104249 Euro 0.808492 0.804476 0.805097 0.806563 Japanese yen 0.005089 0.005082 0.005087 0.005087 U.K. pound 0.924411 0.925251 0.922462 0.924619 U.S. dollar 0.762369 0.763188 0.763849 0.762635 Algerian dinar 0.005595 0.005592 0.005587 0.00558 Australian dollar 0.484333 0.484243 0.479544 0.487019 Botswana pula 0.055729 0.055636 0.055303 0.055596 Brazilian real 0.152267 0.15426 0.15262 0.152603 Brunei dollar 0.557084 0.557316 0.556457 0.557767 Canadian dollar 0.551123 0.55076 0.552513 0.553356 Chilean peso 0.000821 0.000828 0.000821 Czech koruna 0.032892 0.032604 0.032576 0.032668 Danish krone 0.10832 0.107783 0.107876 0.108062 Indian rupee 0.009156 0.009167 0.009176 0.009172 Israeli New Shekel 0.188007 0.18701 0.187264 0.187702 Korean won 0.000564 0.000562 0.000567 0.000567 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46761 2.4716 2.46847 Malaysian ringgit 0.160263 0.159813 0.159551 0.159681 Mauritian rupee 0.017062 0.017042 0.017068 0.017061 Mexican peso 0.042204 0.042223 0.041929 0.041646 New Zealand dollar 0.44347 0.444519 0.441696 0.44679 Norwegian krone 0.068571 0.068012 0.067912 0.068133 Omani rial 1.98275 1.9866 1.98345 Peruvian sol 0.197922 0.197632 0.197267 Philippine peso 0.0134 0.013442 0.013438 Polish zloty 0.181344 0.180564 0.180174 0.18036 Qatari riyal 0.209442 0.209849 0.209515 Russian ruble 0.008176 0.008187 0.008164 0.008187 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203298 0.203693 0.203369 Singapore dollar 0.557084 0.557316 0.556457 0.557767 South African rand 0.040449 0.040414 0.039821 0.039942 Swedish krona 0.068242 0.068347 0.068192 0.068355 Swiss franc 0.843049 0.846858 0.850091 0.851345 Thai baht 0.021153 0.021064 0.021017 0.021108 Trinidadian dollar 0.113163 0.113008 0.113302 0.112741 U.A.E. dirham 0.207589 0.207992 0.207661 Uruguayan peso 0.019082 0.019117 0.019116 0.019121 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

