VC LUMHS distributes laptops among students under PM’s Programme

HYDERABAD: The laptops were distributed among 254 students at the Latif Hall at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences in Jamshoro from the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Program.

Vice-Chancellor of LUMHS, Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan distributed the laptops from the Prime Minister's National Laptop Program.

Addressing the laptop distribution program VC LUMH conveyed his gratitude to the government for implementing the free laptop scheme aimed at nurturing gifted students within LUMHS and Sindh. He emphasized the positive impact of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, expressing hope that the recipients would utilize the laptops for educational purposes and research endeavors. The VC extended his appreciation to the Prime Minister for reintroducing the laptop scheme, underscoring its significance in enabling students' success in academia and beyond.

The event witnessed an interactive session where LUMHS Vice Chancellor engaged with the laptop recipients, sharing moments and posing for photographs, fostering a sense of camaraderie and encouragement among the participants.

Students expressed their gratitude, acknowledging the laptops as essential tools to advance their research activities and secure promising opportunities within the medical field, building upon the achievements of previous laptop beneficiaries.

The ceremony concluded on a positive note, echoing the sentiments of enthusiasm and anticipation as the recipients embraced the potential these laptops hold for their academic and professional growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023