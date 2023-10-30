London stocks kick start week higher; Ascential jumps

The UK’s FTSE 100 inched higher on Monday supported by gains in mining stocks, while information and analytics firm Ascential led midcap stocks higher after announcing a $1.70 billion deal for selling its units.

The commodity-focused FTSE 100 was up 0.9% at 08:16 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 moved 0.8% higher.

Most base metals prices rose as stimulus measures from top consumer China boosted sentiment, taking the industrial metal miners index up by 1.1%.

Ascential soared 34.6% to the top of FTSE 250, after it announced sale of its digital commerce and consumer research units for a combined enterprise value of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.70 billion).

FTSE 100 slips as Reckitt results offset mining boost

Investors will closely monitor the Bank of England’s monetary policy meeting due on Thursday, where the central bank is most likely expected to hold interest rates at a 15-year high of 5.25%.

Meanwhile, data showed Britain’s jobs market is showing more signs of cooling with online vacancies and pay offers falling.