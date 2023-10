NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling held steady on Monday but it was expected to lose ground to increased demand for dollars from general goods importers, amid a dearth of inflows, traders said.

At 0744 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 150.45/65 per dollar, compared with Friday’s closing rate of 150.30/50.

The shilling hit a fresh low of 150.45/65 per dollar earlier in the session, LSEG data showed.