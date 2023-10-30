BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
IGP visits Punjab Constabulary Headquarters

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooqabad. He presided over an important meeting about the training matters of Punjab Constabulary officials, reviewed the training modules in PTS Farooqabad, inspected the field exercises of anti-riot force , issued orders after listening to the problems of the force and officers, gave awards to best performers in various categories as well.

According to the details, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar commenced his visit to Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooq Abad by laying wreaths on the Martyrs Memorial, IG Punjab recited Fatiha to raise the rank of Martyrs and paid tributes to supreme sacrifices of police martyrs in the line of duty.

IG Punjab inspected the anti-riot force formations exercise at PC Headquarters parade ground. Dr. Usman Anwar instructed the officials to complete the modern law and order control training with utmost dedication.

IG Punjab said that the anti-riots course has been designed to deal with emergency situations including control of violent angry protesters, crowd dispersal, IG Punjab also visited Police Training School Farooqabad. Principal PTC Farooqabad Tanveer Ahmad Tahir gave a briefing about the training courses, modern facilities and various areas of training.

Dr. Usman Anwar’s also met under training female and male personnel took feedback from them about training and also listened their problems. IG Punjab said that the best professional training of constabulary is the first priority for modern policing. IG Punjab also inaugurated the welfare canteen of PTS Farooqabad, where hygienic quality food will be available at discounted rates for the personnel under training at the PTC Farooqabad.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the PC jawans in the newly renovated auditorium at the Punjab Constabulary Headquarters.

