Oct 28, 2023
GM Chinese Company YALONG visits SU

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

HYDERABAD: Macklene, the General Manager of YALONG Company for the South Asian Region, visited the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, the other day to deliver an enlightening presentation on the cutting-edge technologies developed by YALONG.

His purpose was to explore potential collaborative avenues through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the students of the University, especially those in the Faculty of Engineering & Technology.

The Dean of the Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Prof. Dr. Lachhman Das Dhomeja, warmly welcomed Macklene.

During his presentation, Macklene emphasized the significance of YALONG's latest technological innovations and the promising collaborative potential through CPEC, which could bring substantial benefits to the University of Sindh as a whole, with a particular focus on the students within the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

Macklene also highlighted the range of engineering instruments produced by his company, Yalong, which are contributing to advancements in the field of engineering and technology. All four chairpersons of the departments in the Faculty of Engineering & Technology were present on the occasion.

