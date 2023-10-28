BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FM receives telephone call from UK foreign secy

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani received a telephone call from the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Friday in which he reiterated Pakistan’s continued commitment to facilitate relocation of Afghans destined for the UK.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the duo discussed bilateral cooperation and stressed the importance of high-level engagement and dialogue to further strengthen Pakistan-UK relations during the convention.

The foreign minister underlined the strong legacy of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and expressed his desire to jointly craft a more robust and long-term vision for this important bilateral relationship.

Foreign Secretary Cleverly appreciated Pakistan for its support and cooperation in facilitating relocation of Afghans sponsored by the UK government.

Foreign Minister Jilani reiterated Pakistan’s continued commitment to facilitate relocation of Afghans destined for the UK.

Jilani and Secretary Cleverly discussed the situation in Gaza, its impact on regional security and the ensuing humanitarian crises.

