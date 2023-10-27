‘My heart is bleeding with pain’: model Bella Hadid shares heartfelt note as Israel bombards Gaza

Model Bella Hadid, sister of Gigi Hadid, broke her silence on the relentless Israeli bombing of Gaza that has resulted in at least 7,500 deaths following Hamas’s attack, issuing a statement on the “horrific past two weeks”.

In a detailed post on Instagram, she wrote about her Palestinian heritage, how her father as a nine-day old baby along with his family were expelled from Palestine in 1948, “brutal settler invasions”, as well as a series of other issues.

“Forgive me for my silence,” she said as she started off her note. “I have yet to find the ideal words for this deeply intricate and horrific past two weeks, weeks that have turned the world’s attention back towards a situation that has been taking innocent lives and affecting families for decades.

“I have much to say, but for today, I will keep it short.”

View this post on Instagram

“My heart is bleeding with pain from the trauma I am seeing unfold, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood.”

She also expressed sympathy for Israeli lives. “I mourn for the Israeli families that have been dealing with the pain and aftermath of October 7. Regardless of the history of the land, I condemn the terrorist attacks on any civilians, anywhere.

“Harming women and children and inflicting terror does not and should not do any good for the Free Palestine movement. I believe deep in my heart that no child, no people anywhere, should be taken away from their family either temporarily or indefinitely. The goes for Israeli and Palestinian people alike.

“It’s important to understand the hardship of what it is to be Palestinian, in a world that sees us as nothing more than terrorists resisting peace. It is harmful, it is shameful, and its categorically untrue.”

“We need to keep pressure on our leaders, wherever we are, not to forget the urgent needs of the people of Gaza, and to ensure that innocent Palestinian civilians are not forgotten casualties of this war. I stand with humanity, knowing that peace and safety belong to us all.”

She went on to address threats against herself and her family.

“I’ve been sent hundreds of death threats daily, my phone number has been leaked and my family has felt to be in danger. But I can not be silenced any longer. Fear is not an option. The people and children of Palestine, especially Gaza, cannot afford our silence. We are not brave — they are,” she said.

Her sister, Gigi had earlier also posted about the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, drawing immense criticism.

Hollywood celebrities pour support for Israel, Gigi Hadid’s post on Palestine draws backlash

On Instagram, Gigi had said, “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict - too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily.”

View this post on Instagram

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has deeply divided opinion within the entertainment industry as well. Some Hollywood actors have expressed their support for Israel, while others have pressed US President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire, amidst mounting Palestinian casualties.

On Friday, the United Nations said that “uninterrupted” aid was needed in Gaza after nearly three weeks of Israeli bombardment that has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian territory.

At least 7,028 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip, including 2,913 children, according to figures released by the health ministry.

The fatalities in Gaza are the highest there since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the Palestinian territory in 2005.

‘History is watching:’ Hollywood stars urge Biden to press for Israel, Gaza ceasefire