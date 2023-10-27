BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Sports

Cricket World Cup: Australia v New Zealand head-to-head record

AFP Published October 27, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHARAMSALA: Australia v New Zealand ODI record ahead of their World Cup group game at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday

Match starts 0500GMT:

Last 10 meetings

06/12/2016: Canberra - Australia won by 116 runs

09/12/2016: Melbourne - Australia won by 117 runs

30/01/2017: Auckland - New Zealand won by 6 runs

05/02/2017: Hamilton - New Zealand won by 24 runs

02/06/2017: Birmingham - No Result

29/06/2019: Lord’s - Australia won by 86 runs

13/03/2020: Sydney - Australia won by 71 runs

06/09/2022: Cairns - Australia won by 2 wickets

08/09/2022: Cairns - Australia won by 113 runs

11/09/2022: Cairns - Australia won by 25 runs

Overall

Australia wins: 95

New Zealand wins: 39

Tied: 0

No result: 7

