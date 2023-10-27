Cricket World Cup: Australia v New Zealand head-to-head record

DHARAMSALA: Australia v New Zealand ODI record ahead of their World Cup group game at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday
Match starts 0500GMT:
Last 10 meetings
06/12/2016: Canberra - Australia won by 116 runs
09/12/2016: Melbourne - Australia won by 117 runs
30/01/2017: Auckland - New Zealand won by 6 runs
05/02/2017: Hamilton - New Zealand won by 24 runs
02/06/2017: Birmingham - No Result
29/06/2019: Lord’s - Australia won by 86 runs
13/03/2020: Sydney - Australia won by 71 runs
06/09/2022: Cairns - Australia won by 2 wickets
08/09/2022: Cairns - Australia won by 113 runs
11/09/2022: Cairns - Australia won by 25 runs
Overall
Australia wins: 95
New Zealand wins: 39
Tied: 0
No result: 7
