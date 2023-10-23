Carse replaces injured Topley in England World Cup squad

BENGALURU: Fast bowler Brydon Carse was on Monday called up to the England squad at the Cricket World Cup to replace the injured Reece Topley, tournament officials said.

South Africa-born Carse has so far played 12 one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games for England since making his debut in 2021.

England’s Topley ruled out of World Cup after fracturing finger

Topley fractured his index finger on his bowling hand in Saturday’s 229-run mauling at the hands of South Africa in Mumbai and will sit out the rest of the competition.

Defending champions England have won just one of their four matches at the World Cup and are facing an uphill battle to reach the semi-finals.